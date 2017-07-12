Mastodon Rock 'Show Yourself' On Conan

The tune is the second single from the Atlanta band's latest album, "Emperor Of Sand." Mastodon recently issued a Robert Schober-directed video for "Show Yourself" ahead of the live debut of the song during a March 17 performance at the SXSW music festival in Austin, TX.

The group recorded "Emperor Of Sand" last year with producer Brendan O'Brien at the Quarry in Kennesaw, Georgia. Upon its release in late March, the project debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 with opening week sales of 43,000 copies. Watch the Conan performance here.