Meek Mill Releases Preview Trailer For New Short Film

07-12-2017

Meek Mill has shared a preview trailer for a new short film that he will be releasing in conjunction to his forthcoming album "Wins And Losses," which is set to be released on July 21st. The short film was directed by Mills' longtime collaborator Spike Jordan and will act as a visual accompaniment to the verses from the tracks on the new studio album, which is the follow-up to his late 2016 release "DC4".



Meek had this to say, "Wins & Losses is my new album and I'm just breaking down the wins & losses of my life. It's all about what molded me into being Meek Mill today and the trials and tribulations of my life that made me bigger and better". Watch the trailer here.