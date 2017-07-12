|
The Shins Add Dates To North American Tour
.
The Shins have announced that they have added a handful of dates to their upcoming North American fall leg of their world tour in support of their latest album "Heartworms". The band have added a September 29th show at the famed Greek Theater in Los Angeles, as well as new dates in Reno (October 7th) and Washington D.C. (November 2nd). They will be wrapping up their current North American summer leg with an appearance at this year's Lollapalooza festival on August 6th before heading overseas for a European trek. The band will return stateside on September 23rd, kicking off the new leg in Redmond, WA at the King County's Marymoor Park and wrapping things up on November 19th in Ciudad de Mexico at the Corona Capital. The Shins Tour Dates: * Baio supporting
The band have added a September 29th show at the famed Greek Theater in Los Angeles, as well as new dates in Reno (October 7th) and Washington D.C. (November 2nd).
They will be wrapping up their current North American summer leg with an appearance at this year's Lollapalooza festival on August 6th before heading overseas for a European trek.
The band will return stateside on September 23rd, kicking off the new leg in Redmond, WA at the King County's Marymoor Park and wrapping things up on November 19th in Ciudad de Mexico at the Corona Capital.
The Shins Tour Dates:
* Baio supporting
• Ace Frehley Streams Unreleased Song and Announces Expanded Reissue
• Stevie Nicks And Tom Petty Duet Classic Hit In London
• Foo Fighters Debut New Song 'Arrows' During Athens Concert
• Alice Cooper Announces Welcome To My Nightmare Special Edition DVD
• Dishwalla Singled Out Week: Waiting On You, Love
• Beatles 50th Anniversary Yellow Submarine Comic Planned
• Godsmack's Sully Erna Takes On Opiod Crisis In New Solo Video
• Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals Add Dates To American Tour
• Van Morrison Announces New Album 'Roll With The Punches'
• Mastodon Rock 'Show Yourself' On Conan
• Cradle Of Filth Release 'Heartbreak And Seance' Video
• The Shins Add Dates To North American Tour
• Saving Abel's Scott Wilson Addresses Rumors About Tantric Exit
• Foo Fighters Full Two and Half Hour Nos Alive Performance Streaming
• Ivan Moody Plans Five Finger Death Punch Return Following Treatment
• Demi Lovato Streams New Song 'Sorry Not Sorry'
• Meek Mill Releases Preview Trailer For New Short Film
• Jay Z's '4:44' Not On Billboard Chart Because Tidal Kept Number Secret
• Big & Rich Announce New Album 'Did It For The Party'
• Major Lazer Release 'Know No Better' Video
• Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher Celebrate 7th Wedding Anniversary
• Alison Wonderland Announce North American Tour
• Dave Matthews Performs At Fan Wedding
• 2 Chainz Appearing On Eminem's New Album
• Gwen Stefani Sued Over Stage Rushing Incident
• Ed Sheeran Addresses Backlash Over Adele Comments
• Kanye West And Migos Reportedly Hit the Studio Together
• Niall Horan Announces Very First Solo Tour
• Dr. Dre Reveals First New Track Since 2015 'Gunfiyah'
• Lindsay Ell Releases 'Waiting on You' Video
• Sailing to Nowhere - To The Unknown
• Mark Slaughter - Halfway There
• American High - Bones in the Attic, Flowers in the Basement
• Root 66: Cary Morin - Cradle to the Grave
• On The Record: Melvin Van Peebles and Earth, Wind & Fire - Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song Soundtrack
• Root 66: MandolinMan - Unfolding the Roots
• Root 66: Anthony Rosano and the Conqueroos
• Road Trip Missouri: Get Your Sips on Route 66
• Rock Reads: 45 RPM (Recollections Per Minute) The Morrell Archives Volume 3
• Root 66: Evan Michaels - Ain't No Stopping This
• Root 66: Jeffrey Halford and the Healers - Lo-fi Dreams
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.