The Shins Add Dates To North American Tour
07-12-2017
.
The Shins

The Shins have announced that they have added a handful of dates to their upcoming North American fall leg of their world tour in support of their latest album "Heartworms".

The band have added a September 29th show at the famed Greek Theater in Los Angeles, as well as new dates in Reno (October 7th) and Washington D.C. (November 2nd).

They will be wrapping up their current North American summer leg with an appearance at this year's Lollapalooza festival on August 6th before heading overseas for a European trek.

The band will return stateside on September 23rd, kicking off the new leg in Redmond, WA at the King County's Marymoor Park and wrapping things up on November 19th in Ciudad de Mexico at the Corona Capital.

The Shins Tour Dates:
7/11 Niagara Falls, NY Rapid Theatre
7/12 Ottawa, ON Ottawa Blues Fest
7/27 Grand Rapids, MI Meijer Gardens Amphitheater
7/28 Oro-Medonte, ON Wayhome Music & Arts Festival
7/29 Cleveland, OH Agora Theatre
7/30 Burlington, VT Lake Champlain Maritime Festival
8/1 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE (Indoor)
8/2 Boston, MA House of Blues
8/4 Montreal, QC Osheaga
8/6 Chicago, IL Lollapalooza
8/10 Gothenburg, SE Way Out West
8/11 Oslo, NO Oya Festival
8/13 Copenhagen, DK Vega
8/14 Hamburg, DE Grosse Freiheit
8/15 Berlin, DE Huxley's
8/16 Cologne, DE Live Music Hall
8/18 Kiewit-Hasselt, BE Pukkelpop
8/19 Biddinghuizen, NL Lowlands Festival
8/20 Wales, UK Green Man Festival
8/22 Manchester, UK Academy
8/23 Nottingham, UK Rock City
8/25 Boulogne-Billancourt, FR Rock En Seine
8/27 Turin, IT Todays Festival
9/23 Redmond, WA King County's Marymoor Park
9/24 Spokane, WA Knitting Factory Concert House
9/25 Eugene, OR McDonald Theatre
9/26 Bend, OR The Athletic Club of Bend
9/28 Paso Robles, CA Vina Robles Amphitheatre
9/29 Los Angeles, CA The Greek Theatre
9/30 Berkeley, CA Greek Theater
10/1 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theater
10/3 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theater
10/4 Santa Fe, NM Santa Fe Opera
10/5 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheater
10/7 Reno, NV Grand Sierra Resort and Casino
11/2 Washington, DC The Anthem *
11/3 Brooklyn, NY Kings Theatre *
11/4 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore *
11/7 Detroit, MI The Fillmore Detroit *
11/8 Columbus, OH Express Live! Indoor Pavilion *
11/10-12 McDade, TX Sound on Sound Music Festival
11/14 New Orleans, LA Civic Theatre *
11/15 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium *
11/16 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore Charlotte *
11/17 Atlanta, GA Coca Cola Roxy Theatre *
11/19 Ciudad de Mexico, MX Corona Capital

* Baio supporting

More The Shins News

