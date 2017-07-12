Van Morrison Announces New Album 'Roll With The Punches'

The music legend self-produced the effort which he recorded with a team of studio collaborators that included Chris Farlowe, Georgie Fame, Jeff Beck, Paul Jones and Jason Rebello.



Van Morrison had this to say, "From a very early age, I connected with the blues. The thing about the blues is you don't dissect it--you just do it. I've never over-analysed what I do; I just do it. Music has to be about just doing it and that's the way the blues works--it's an attitude.

"I was lucky to have met people who were the real thing--people like John Lee Hooker, Jimmy Witherspoon, Bo Diddley, Little Walter & Mose Allison. I got to hang out with them and absorb what they did. They were people with no ego whatsoever and they helped me learn a lot."



He added, "The songs on Roll With The Punches--whether I've written them or not--they're performance oriented. Each song is like a story and I'm performing that story. That's been forgotten over years because people over-analyse things. I was a performer before I started writing songs and I've always felt like that's what I do."

Roll With The Punches tracklist:



1) Roll With the Punches (Van Morrison & Don Black)

2) Transformation (Van Morrison)

3) I Can Tell (Bo Diddley & Samuel Bernard Smith)

4) Stormy Monday/Lonely Avenue (Stormy Monday--T-Bone

Walker/Lonely Avenue--Doc Pomus)

5) Goin' To Chicago (Count Basie & Jimmy Rushing)

6) Fame (Van Morrison)

7) Too Much Trouble (Van Morrison)

8) Bring It On Home To Me (Sam Cooke)

9) Ordinary People (Van Morrison)

10) How Far From God (Sister Rosetta Tharpe)

11) Teardrops From My Eyes (Rudy Toombs)

12) Automobile Blues (Lightnin' Hopkins)

13) Benediction (Mose Allison)

14) Mean Old World (Little Walter)

15) Ride On Josephine (Bo Diddley)