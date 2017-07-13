|
Adam Lambert To Tribute George Michael At Gala
.
Adam Lambert is riding high right now touring with Queen in the place of legendary frontman Freddie Mercury, but he will be changing gear to celebrate the music of another late music icon, George Michael, at an upcoming benefit event. Lambert will be performing a special tribute to Michael during the 27th annual Angel Awards Gala for Project Angel Food on Saturday, August 19, 2017 in Los Angeles. It is a charity that had a long history with George Michael and they will be posthumously honoring him at the even with the Elizabeth Taylor Humanitarian Award. We were sent the following details about his history with the charity: "George Michael was a special guardian presence for Project Angel Food, when the organization was going through its most trying times. In 1993 Project Angel Food persevered to feed the influx of AIDS patients who turned to them during the height of the epidemic. "Struggling to make payroll while sacrificing internally for the good of the community, Project Angel Food received an unsolicited donation, placed on the organization's doorstep. Contained in an envelope was a check and note from George Michael, for the amount of $25,000. He would donate that same amount every year until his tragic passing in 2016."
Lambert will be performing a special tribute to Michael during the 27th annual Angel Awards Gala for Project Angel Food on Saturday, August 19, 2017 in Los Angeles. It is a charity that had a long history with George Michael and they will be posthumously honoring him at the even with the Elizabeth Taylor Humanitarian Award.
We were sent the following details about his history with the charity: "George Michael was a special guardian presence for Project Angel Food, when the organization was going through its most trying times. In 1993 Project Angel Food persevered to feed the influx of AIDS patients who turned to them during the height of the epidemic.
"Struggling to make payroll while sacrificing internally for the good of the community, Project Angel Food received an unsolicited donation, placed on the organization's doorstep. Contained in an envelope was a check and note from George Michael, for the amount of $25,000. He would donate that same amount every year until his tragic passing in 2016."
• Eagles Playing Without Glenn Frey Surprises Fleetwood Mac Star
• Foo Fighters Parking Lot Meeting Leads To Unusual Collaboration
• David Gilmour Previews New Live At Pompeii Concert Film
• David Bowie A New Career In A New Town Box Set Announced
• Singled Out: Integrity's 7 Reece Mews
• Rolling Stones Musical Rumored For Broadway
• Reunited L.A. Guns Release First Video From New Album
• Queen's Brian May 'Queen in 3-D' Book Release Date Announced
• alt-J Live Out Historic Fantasies With 'Deadcrush' Video
• The Killers To Show A Different Side On New Album
• Suzi Quatro Announces New Compilation Album
• Satyricon Announce New Album 'Deep Calleth Upon Deep'
• Joe Bonamassa Announces 2018 UK Tour Dates
• AC/DC Star Admits He Shot Himself In The Foot
• Ace Frehley Streams Unreleased Song and Announces Expanded Reissue
• Loretta Lynn Postponed Album Release Due To Stroke
• Keith Urban TV Special Preview Released
• Dr. Dre Apologizes For Assaulting Dee Barnes
• Michael Jackson's Halloween Animated TV Special Coming
• Jennifer Lopez Releases 'Ni Tu Ni Yo' Music Video
• Niall Horan Says Upcoming Tour Dates Are Just The Beginning
• Vance Joy Recruits Westworld Star For 'Lay It On Me' Video
• Louis Tomlinson Previews New Single 'Back To You'
• Tyler, the Creator Releases New Track 'Boredom'
• Ariana Grande Concert Terror Attack Threat Leads To Arrest
• Demi Lovato Streams New Song 'Sorry Not Sorry'
• Meek Mill Releases Preview Trailer For New Short Film
• Jay Z's '4:44' Not On Billboard Chart Because Tidal Kept Number Secret
• Big & Rich Announce New Album 'Did It For The Party'
• Major Lazer Release 'Know No Better' Video
• Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2015 - Metallica, Brand New And More
• Sailing to Nowhere - To The Unknown
• Mark Slaughter - Halfway There
• American High - Bones in the Attic, Flowers in the Basement
• Root 66: Cary Morin - Cradle to the Grave
• On The Record: Melvin Van Peebles and Earth, Wind & Fire - Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song Soundtrack
• Root 66: MandolinMan - Unfolding the Roots
• Root 66: Anthony Rosano and the Conqueroos
• Road Trip Missouri: Get Your Sips on Route 66
• Rock Reads: 45 RPM (Recollections Per Minute) The Morrell Archives Volume 3
• Root 66: Evan Michaels - Ain't No Stopping This
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.