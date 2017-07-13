Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Adam Lambert To Tribute George Michael At Gala
07-13-2017
.
George Michael

Adam Lambert is riding high right now touring with Queen in the place of legendary frontman Freddie Mercury, but he will be changing gear to celebrate the music of another late music icon, George Michael, at an upcoming benefit event.

Lambert will be performing a special tribute to Michael during the 27th annual Angel Awards Gala for Project Angel Food on Saturday, August 19, 2017 in Los Angeles. It is a charity that had a long history with George Michael and they will be posthumously honoring him at the even with the Elizabeth Taylor Humanitarian Award.

We were sent the following details about his history with the charity: "George Michael was a special guardian presence for Project Angel Food, when the organization was going through its most trying times. In 1993 Project Angel Food persevered to feed the influx of AIDS patients who turned to them during the height of the epidemic.

"Struggling to make payroll while sacrificing internally for the good of the community, Project Angel Food received an unsolicited donation, placed on the organization's doorstep. Contained in an envelope was a check and note from George Michael, for the amount of $25,000. He would donate that same amount every year until his tragic passing in 2016."

