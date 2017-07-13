David Bowie A New Career In A New Town Box Set Announced

Due September 29, the project focuses on Bowie's three collaborations with musician Brian Eno and producer Tony Visconti - 1977's "Low", "Heroes", and 1979's "Lodger" - following the singer's move to West Berlin in late 1976.

The package delivers remastered editions of the three records alongside the "Heroes E.P." - which features German and French versions of the title song - a 2017 Tony Visconti mix of "Lodger", the 1978 live album "Stage" and a 2017 version with two unreleased live tracks ("Jean Genie," "Suffragette City"), and 1980's "Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps)."

The box also includes "Re:Call 3", a compilation of singles, non-album singles, b-sides and soundtrack material alongside Bowie's recording of the German modernist playwright Bertolt Brecht's "Baal."

"A New Career In A New Town (1977-1982)" will be available as an 11-CD, 13-LP and digital release. here.