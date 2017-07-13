|
David Gilmour Previews New Live At Pompeii Concert Film
.
(hennemusic) David Gilmour has released the trailer for his new concert film, "Live At Pompeii", ahead of its debut screening in theatres worldwide on September 13. The project captures the guitarist over two nights in July of 2016 at the Pompeii Amphitheatre in the shadow of Mount Vesuvius, where he delivered the first-ever rock performances played to an audience in the ancient Roman amphitheatre that was built in 90 BC and entombed in ash when Vesuvius erupted in AD 79. Gilmour's 2016 shows at the venue - in support of 2015's "Rattle That Lock" - marked his return to the site 45 years after he first played there for Adrian Maben's classic film, "Pink Floyd Live At Pompeii." Recalling the 1972 concert documentary that was filmed over four days in the fall of 1971 and recorded without an audience present, the guitarist spoke about the uniqueness of the two experiences while remembering his friend and late Pink Floyd keyboardist Richard Wright, who died from cancer in 2008 at the age of 65. "It's a magical place," explains Gilmour, "and coming back and seeing the stage and the arena was quite overwhelming. It's a place of ghosts and I couldn't help but think of playing there - with Rick - it's a sense of revisiting history. "What I like to do is to play in beautiful places where people have a sense of the majesty of the building that is being performed in and that will add to the memories they take away and retain thereafter." Filmed in 4K by director Gavin Elder, "David Gilmour Live At Pompeii" features highlights from both shows and will be screened in more than 2,000 cinemas worldwide. Watch the trailer here.
