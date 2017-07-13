Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

David Gilmour Previews New Live At Pompeii Concert Film
07-13-2017
.
David Gilmour

(hennemusic) David Gilmour has released the trailer for his new concert film, "Live At Pompeii", ahead of its debut screening in theatres worldwide on September 13.

The project captures the guitarist over two nights in July of 2016 at the Pompeii Amphitheatre in the shadow of Mount Vesuvius, where he delivered the first-ever rock performances played to an audience in the ancient Roman amphitheatre that was built in 90 BC and entombed in ash when Vesuvius erupted in AD 79.

Gilmour's 2016 shows at the venue - in support of 2015's "Rattle That Lock" - marked his return to the site 45 years after he first played there for Adrian Maben's classic film, "Pink Floyd Live At Pompeii."

Recalling the 1972 concert documentary that was filmed over four days in the fall of 1971 and recorded without an audience present, the guitarist spoke about the uniqueness of the two experiences while remembering his friend and late Pink Floyd keyboardist Richard Wright, who died from cancer in 2008 at the age of 65.

"It's a magical place," explains Gilmour, "and coming back and seeing the stage and the arena was quite overwhelming. It's a place of ghosts and I couldn't help but think of playing there - with Rick - it's a sense of revisiting history.

"What I like to do is to play in beautiful places where people have a sense of the majesty of the building that is being performed in and that will add to the memories they take away and retain thereafter."

Filmed in 4K by director Gavin Elder, "David Gilmour Live At Pompeii" features highlights from both shows and will be screened in more than 2,000 cinemas worldwide. Watch the trailer here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

David Gilmour Music, DVDs, Books and more

David Gilmour T-shirts and Posters

More David Gilmour News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


David Gilmour Previews New Live At Pompeii Concert Film

David Gilmour Concert Film Coming To Theaters

David Gilmour Performs Pink Floyd Classic With Sherlock Star

David Gilmour Won't Play Pink Floyd's Echoes Without Richard Wright

David Gilmour Makes Triumphant Return To Pompeii

David Gilmour Breaks Out Pink Floyd Rarity For Tour Kickoff Show

David Gilmour Combines Pink Floyd Classic With 'Purple Rain'

David Gilmour Plays Pink Floyd Classic On Kimmel

David Gilmour To Play Rome's Circus Maximus

David Gilmour Releases 'In Any Tongue' Video


More Stories for David Gilmour

David Gilmour Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Kid Rock Moves Towards Possible U.S. Senate Run- Eagles Playing Without Glenn Frey Surprises Fleetwood Mac Star- Foo Fighters Parking Lot Meeting Leads To Collaboration- more

AC/DC Star Admits He Shot Himself In The Foot- Ace Frehley Streams Unreleased Song and Announces Expanded Reissue- Stevie Nicks And Tom Petty Duet Classic Hit- more

Foo Fighters Full Two and Half Hour Nos Alive Performance Streaming- Ivan Moody Plans Five Finger Death Punch Return Following Treatment- Ozzfest Meets Knotfest Announced- more

Page Too:
Adam Lambert To Tribute George Michael At Gala- Loretta Lynn Postponed Album Release Due To Stroke- Keith Urban TV Special Preview- Michael Jackson Halloween TV- more

Ariana Grande Concert Terror Attack Threat Leads To Arrest- Demi Lovato Streams New Song 'Sorry Not Sorry'- Meek Mill Releases Preview Trailer For New Short Film- more

Gwen Stefani Sued Over Stage Rushing Incident- Ed Sheeran Addresses Backlash Over Adele Comments- Kanye West And Migos Reportedly Hit the Studio Together- Niall Horan- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Kid Rock Makes Move Towards Possible U.S. Senate Run

Eagles Playing Without Glenn Frey Surprises Fleetwood Mac Star

Foo Fighters Parking Lot Meeting Leads To Unusual Collaboration

David Gilmour Previews New Live At Pompeii Concert Film

David Bowie A New Career In A New Town Box Set Announced

Singled Out: Integrity's 7 Reece Mews

Rolling Stones Musical Rumored For Broadway

Reunited L.A. Guns Release First Video From New Album

Queen's Brian May 'Queen in 3-D' Book Release Date Announced

alt-J Live Out Historic Fantasies With 'Deadcrush' Video

The Killers To Show A Different Side On New Album

Suzi Quatro Announces New Compilation Album

Satyricon Announce New Album 'Deep Calleth Upon Deep'

Joe Bonamassa Announces 2018 UK Tour Dates

AC/DC Star Admits He Shot Himself In The Foot

Ace Frehley Streams Unreleased Song and Announces Expanded Reissue

• more

Page Too News Stories
Adam Lambert To Tribute George Michael At Gala

Loretta Lynn Postponed Album Release Due To Stroke

Keith Urban TV Special Preview Released

Dr. Dre Apologizes For Assaulting Dee Barnes

Michael Jackson's Halloween Animated TV Special Coming

Jennifer Lopez Releases 'Ni Tu Ni Yo' Music Video

Niall Horan Says Upcoming Tour Dates Are Just The Beginning

Vance Joy Recruits Westworld Star For 'Lay It On Me' Video

Louis Tomlinson Previews New Single 'Back To You'

Tyler, the Creator Releases New Track 'Boredom'

Ariana Grande Concert Terror Attack Threat Leads To Arrest

Demi Lovato Streams New Song 'Sorry Not Sorry'

Meek Mill Releases Preview Trailer For New Short Film

Jay Z's '4:44' Not On Billboard Chart Because Tidal Kept Number Secret

Big & Rich Announce New Album 'Did It For The Party'

Major Lazer Release 'Know No Better' Video

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2015 - Metallica, Brand New And More

Sailing to Nowhere - To The Unknown

Mark Slaughter - Halfway There

Die Choking - III

American High - Bones in the Attic, Flowers in the Basement

Root 66: Cary Morin - Cradle to the Grave

On The Record: Melvin Van Peebles and Earth, Wind & Fire - Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song Soundtrack

Root 66: MandolinMan - Unfolding the Roots

Messa - Belfry

Root 66: Anthony Rosano and the Conqueroos

Road Trip Missouri: Get Your Sips on Route 66

Rock Reads: 45 RPM (Recollections Per Minute) The Morrell Archives Volume 3

The Fatal Pursuit - Sinful

Root 66: Evan Michaels - Ain't No Stopping This

TBT: Van Halen

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.