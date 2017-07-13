Foo Fighters Parking Lot Meeting Leads To Unusual Collaboration

Grohl told BBC 6 Music (via Radio.com) that the heaviest song on the new effort features a guest appearance from Boyz II Men star Shawn Stockman and he explained how it came about.

"The guy from Boyz II Men walking through the parking lot and me saying 'would you sing on our record?' And he does - on the heaviest song on the entire record". He went on to describe the track as follows, "It sounds like Sabbath and Pink Floyd. It's heavy. It's the last song on the record. He built a choir - it's like 40 vocals stacked. It's insane."

Drummer Taylor Hawkins also said 'Every time we start a record, Dave goes 'we need to get weird on this record.' Then we always kinda pull back a little and go, 'let's just make a good rock n' roll record. This is the weird record."