Kid Rock Makes Move Towards Possible U.S. Senate Run

The website contains title banner Kid Rock 18 For US Senate, along with flashing slogans like "Get In The Senate and Try To Help Someone," "Pimp The Nation," "Welcome To The Party", "You Never Met A Politician Quite Like Me," "In Rock We Trust, "Born Free" and "Party For The People" and more.

The music star, real name Robert James Ritchie, took to Twitter on Wednesday to address speculation about the website. He tweeted a photo of a campaign yard sign and said, "I have had a ton of emails and texts asking me if this website is real… The answer is an absolute YES."

He then followed up with "Stay tuned, I will have a major announcement in the near future - Kid Rock." A WhoIs search revealed that the website domain was registered on February 17th of this year.

Rock has not confirmed if he is really running for office or if this may be a publicity stunt similar to Alice Cooper's run for president last year. See the website here.