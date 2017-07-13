|
Kid Rock Makes Move Towards Possible U.S. Senate Run
.
Kid Rock confirmed via social media that a new U.S. Senate campaign website is real but has not confirmed if he will actually be running to represent his home state of Michigan. The website contains title banner Kid Rock 18 For US Senate, along with flashing slogans like "Get In The Senate and Try To Help Someone," "Pimp The Nation," "Welcome To The Party", "You Never Met A Politician Quite Like Me," "In Rock We Trust, "Born Free" and "Party For The People" and more. The music star, real name Robert James Ritchie, took to Twitter on Wednesday to address speculation about the website. He tweeted a photo of a campaign yard sign and said, "I have had a ton of emails and texts asking me if this website is real… The answer is an absolute YES." He then followed up with "Stay tuned, I will have a major announcement in the near future - Kid Rock." A WhoIs search revealed that the website domain was registered on February 17th of this year. Rock has not confirmed if he is really running for office or if this may be a publicity stunt similar to Alice Cooper's run for president last year. See the website here.
The website contains title banner Kid Rock 18 For US Senate, along with flashing slogans like "Get In The Senate and Try To Help Someone," "Pimp The Nation," "Welcome To The Party", "You Never Met A Politician Quite Like Me," "In Rock We Trust, "Born Free" and "Party For The People" and more.
The music star, real name Robert James Ritchie, took to Twitter on Wednesday to address speculation about the website. He tweeted a photo of a campaign yard sign and said, "I have had a ton of emails and texts asking me if this website is real… The answer is an absolute YES."
He then followed up with "Stay tuned, I will have a major announcement in the near future - Kid Rock." A WhoIs search revealed that the website domain was registered on February 17th of this year.
Rock has not confirmed if he is really running for office or if this may be a publicity stunt similar to Alice Cooper's run for president last year. See the website here.
• Eagles Playing Without Glenn Frey Surprises Fleetwood Mac Star
• Foo Fighters Parking Lot Meeting Leads To Unusual Collaboration
• David Gilmour Previews New Live At Pompeii Concert Film
• David Bowie A New Career In A New Town Box Set Announced
• Singled Out: Integrity's 7 Reece Mews
• Rolling Stones Musical Rumored For Broadway
• Reunited L.A. Guns Release First Video From New Album
• Queen's Brian May 'Queen in 3-D' Book Release Date Announced
• alt-J Live Out Historic Fantasies With 'Deadcrush' Video
• The Killers To Show A Different Side On New Album
• Suzi Quatro Announces New Compilation Album
• Satyricon Announce New Album 'Deep Calleth Upon Deep'
• Joe Bonamassa Announces 2018 UK Tour Dates
• AC/DC Star Admits He Shot Himself In The Foot
• Ace Frehley Streams Unreleased Song and Announces Expanded Reissue
• Loretta Lynn Postponed Album Release Due To Stroke
• Keith Urban TV Special Preview Released
• Dr. Dre Apologizes For Assaulting Dee Barnes
• Michael Jackson's Halloween Animated TV Special Coming
• Jennifer Lopez Releases 'Ni Tu Ni Yo' Music Video
• Niall Horan Says Upcoming Tour Dates Are Just The Beginning
• Vance Joy Recruits Westworld Star For 'Lay It On Me' Video
• Louis Tomlinson Previews New Single 'Back To You'
• Tyler, the Creator Releases New Track 'Boredom'
• Ariana Grande Concert Terror Attack Threat Leads To Arrest
• Demi Lovato Streams New Song 'Sorry Not Sorry'
• Meek Mill Releases Preview Trailer For New Short Film
• Jay Z's '4:44' Not On Billboard Chart Because Tidal Kept Number Secret
• Big & Rich Announce New Album 'Did It For The Party'
• Major Lazer Release 'Know No Better' Video
• Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2015 - Metallica, Brand New And More
• Sailing to Nowhere - To The Unknown
• Mark Slaughter - Halfway There
• American High - Bones in the Attic, Flowers in the Basement
• Root 66: Cary Morin - Cradle to the Grave
• On The Record: Melvin Van Peebles and Earth, Wind & Fire - Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song Soundtrack
• Root 66: MandolinMan - Unfolding the Roots
• Root 66: Anthony Rosano and the Conqueroos
• Road Trip Missouri: Get Your Sips on Route 66
• Rock Reads: 45 RPM (Recollections Per Minute) The Morrell Archives Volume 3
• Root 66: Evan Michaels - Ain't No Stopping This
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.