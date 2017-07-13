|
Niall Horan Says Upcoming Tour Dates Are Just The Beginning
.
(Radio.com) Niall Horan announced his first batch of concert dates on the heels of new material earlier this week. The former One Direction star will play shows in five continents--no slouch for the first headlining tour of his fledgling solo career. Nevertheless, some Niall fans on social media felt the list of 21 appearances wasn't full enough. The singer shared a handwritten note easing fans' disappointment that he won't (yet) appear in cities near them. In short, they may have to wait until 2018. "It's been incredible to see such an amazing reaction to the Flicker Sessions," Horan wrote. "That you so much as per usual for your love and support. For those of you wondering why I'm not stopping nearer you this time please bear with me a little longer while I plan 2018. This is just the beginning and an opportunity for me to re-learn the craft of doing shows and touring in general." See the full note here here.
Nevertheless, some Niall fans on social media felt the list of 21 appearances wasn't full enough. The singer shared a handwritten note easing fans' disappointment that he won't (yet) appear in cities near them. In short, they may have to wait until 2018.
"It's been incredible to see such an amazing reaction to the Flicker Sessions," Horan wrote. "That you so much as per usual for your love and support. For those of you wondering why I'm not stopping nearer you this time please bear with me a little longer while I plan 2018. This is just the beginning and an opportunity for me to re-learn the craft of doing shows and touring in general." See the full note here here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Eagles Playing Without Glenn Frey Surprises Fleetwood Mac Star
• Foo Fighters Parking Lot Meeting Leads To Unusual Collaboration
• David Gilmour Previews New Live At Pompeii Concert Film
• David Bowie A New Career In A New Town Box Set Announced
• Singled Out: Integrity's 7 Reece Mews
• Rolling Stones Musical Rumored For Broadway
• Reunited L.A. Guns Release First Video From New Album
• Queen's Brian May 'Queen in 3-D' Book Release Date Announced
• alt-J Live Out Historic Fantasies With 'Deadcrush' Video
• The Killers To Show A Different Side On New Album
• Suzi Quatro Announces New Compilation Album
• Satyricon Announce New Album 'Deep Calleth Upon Deep'
• Joe Bonamassa Announces 2018 UK Tour Dates
• AC/DC Star Admits He Shot Himself In The Foot
• Ace Frehley Streams Unreleased Song and Announces Expanded Reissue
• Loretta Lynn Postponed Album Release Due To Stroke
• Keith Urban TV Special Preview Released
• Dr. Dre Apologizes For Assaulting Dee Barnes
• Michael Jackson's Halloween Animated TV Special Coming
• Jennifer Lopez Releases 'Ni Tu Ni Yo' Music Video
• Niall Horan Says Upcoming Tour Dates Are Just The Beginning
• Vance Joy Recruits Westworld Star For 'Lay It On Me' Video
• Louis Tomlinson Previews New Single 'Back To You'
• Tyler, the Creator Releases New Track 'Boredom'
• Ariana Grande Concert Terror Attack Threat Leads To Arrest
• Demi Lovato Streams New Song 'Sorry Not Sorry'
• Meek Mill Releases Preview Trailer For New Short Film
• Jay Z's '4:44' Not On Billboard Chart Because Tidal Kept Number Secret
• Big & Rich Announce New Album 'Did It For The Party'
• Major Lazer Release 'Know No Better' Video
• Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2015 - Metallica, Brand New And More
• Sailing to Nowhere - To The Unknown
• Mark Slaughter - Halfway There
• American High - Bones in the Attic, Flowers in the Basement
• Root 66: Cary Morin - Cradle to the Grave
• On The Record: Melvin Van Peebles and Earth, Wind & Fire - Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song Soundtrack
• Root 66: MandolinMan - Unfolding the Roots
• Root 66: Anthony Rosano and the Conqueroos
• Road Trip Missouri: Get Your Sips on Route 66
• Rock Reads: 45 RPM (Recollections Per Minute) The Morrell Archives Volume 3
• Root 66: Evan Michaels - Ain't No Stopping This
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.