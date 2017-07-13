Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Queen's Brian May 'Queen in 3-D' Book Release Date Announced
07-13-2017
.
Queen

(Radio.com) Queen's guitarist and songwriter Brian May announced a August 24th release date for the Queen in 3-D book. The book will feature over 300 previously unseen 3-D images, showcasing the band's history from the early 1970s until present day.

According to May's official site, the 3-D illustrations were all captured with his stereoscopic cameras. From an early age, May traveled with a 3-D camera, allowing him to capture rare behind-the-scene moments on Queen Tours and during recordings.

"The whole process of writing this new kind of book was almost subconscious," May said. "As I looked at the 3-D photos, memories were triggered and the stories poured out." Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

