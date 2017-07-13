Reunited L.A. Guns Release First Video From New Album

The band's founding guitarist and classic era frontman reteamed for this incarnation of the group which also features bassist Johnny Martin, drummer Shane Fitzgibbon and guitarist Michael Grant.

They are giving fans their first taste of the new music with the release of a music video for the track "Speed" which can be streamed here and Tracii shared these comments about the new album, "'The Missing Peace' is truly an album by definition. It's a collection of music that I have been working on for about 12 years with various styles of rock music.

"From blues to classical influences, these are all hard-hitting songs. I am very proud of all of the contributions to this album by other members and writers. L.A. Guns fans are in for a treat."

Tracklisting:

1. It's All The Same To Me

2. Speed

3. A Drop Of Bleach

4. Sticky Fingers

5. Christine

6. Baby Gotta Fever

7. Kill It Or Die

8. Don't Bring A Knife To A Gunfight

9. The Flood's The Fault Of The Rain

10. The Devil Made Me Do It

11. The Missing Peace

12. Gave It All Away