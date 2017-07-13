Suzi Quatro Announces New Compilation Album

A new 20 track compilation called "The Best of Suzi Quatro: Legend" is set to be released on September 22nd. We were sent the following details: The album has been personally curated by Suzi Quatro featuring digitally remastered versions of all her biggest hits including "Can The Can", "48 Crash", "Devil Gate Drive", and "Stumblin' In". The album will be available on Gold Coloured Double Vinyl, CD and digitally.



For the very first time, Suzi's four RAK studio albums, that she originally released between 1975 and 1979, will be digitally remastered and available to download and stream across all digital platforms. The four studio albums include "Your Mamma Won't Like Me" (1975), "Aggro-Phobia" (1976), "If You Knew Suzi" (1978), and "Suzi… and Other Four Letter Words" (1979).



Says Suzi - "I'm excited about my new compilation, it's not just the hits, which I love, but it also features favourite and important tracks from my albums, with an extensive Track By Track on the liner notes. Enjoy one and all."



To date, the only original RAK studio albums available digitally are Suzi's debut eponymous 1973 album "Suzi Quatro", and 1974's album "Quatro".

"The hits are the hits," says Suzi about the 'Best Of album', "but as Mickie Most always told me, 'your self-penned songs are the meat of what you do Suzi'. Enjoy some of my personal choices."



'The Best Of Suzi Quatro: Legend'Tracklisting

1. Can The Can (2017 Remaster)

2. Shine My Machine (2017 Remaster)

3. 48 Crash (2017 Remaster)

4. Skin Tight Skin (2017 Remaster)

5. Daytona Demon (2017 Remaster)

6. Devil Gate Drive (2017 Remaster)

7. The Wild One (Single Version)

8. Cat Size (2017 Remaster)

9. Too Big (2017 Remaster)

10. Michael (2017 Remaster)

11. Half As Much As Me (2017 Remaster)

12. Stumblin' In (2017 Remaster)

13. If You Can't Give Me Love (2017 Remaster)

14. Suicide (2017 Remaster)

15. Wiser Than You (2017 Remaster)

16. She's In Love With You (2017 Remaster)

17. Hollywood (2017 Remaster)

18. 15 Minutes Of Fame

19. Free The Butterfly

20. Dancing In The Wind