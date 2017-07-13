The Killers To Show A Different Side On New Album

In addition, the singer said the lyrics will be personal and will showcase Flowers in a way that he describes as "more bare than I've ever been." Flowers told NME, 'I'm turning the pen around on myself.

"I'm looking in the mirror on this record and focusing a lot on my own personal experiences. Instead of just drawing upon all these experiences and maybe using them in other songs, I am going straight for it with this and singing about my life and my family and that's something different for me."