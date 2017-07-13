Tyler, the Creator Releases New Track 'Boredom'

The latest track is called "Boredom" and features vocals from Rex Orange County, Anna of the North and Corinne Bailey Rae with guitar playing from Austin Feinstein.

This isn't the first track that Tyler, the Creator has shared with fans ahead of the album's release. Previously, he dropped 'Who Dat Boy" with A$AP Rocky and '911 / Mr. Lonely" with Steve Lacy and Frank Ocean. Scum F— Flower Boy is the rapper's first full-length record since 2015. Stream the new song here.