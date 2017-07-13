Vance Joy Recruits Westworld Star For 'Lay It On Me' Video

The new video was directed by Mimi Cave (Sylvan Esso, tUnE-yArDs, Jim James) and Vance shared a little background about the new song, "I had this guitar riff I had been playing for ages but had never found a home for. When it was glued together with a lyric I had in my phone, 'everything starts at your skin,' the song started to make sense."

Fans can also catch him performance live at a number of music festivals this year including Panorama, Lollapalooza, Outside Lands, and Austin City Limits Music Festival. Watch the new video. here.