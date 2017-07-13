alt-J Live Out Historic Fantasies With 'Deadcrush' Video

Frontman and vocalist Joe Newman chose Lee Miller and drummer Thom Sonny Green selected Sylvia Plath, while keyboardist Gus Unger-Hamilton decided upon Anne Boleyn.

Keeping these choices in mind, three androgynous, waxy-looking woman dance around an apocalyptic bunker in the video, each representing the aspects of their historical crushes.

The video was directed by LA-based Young Replicant (Alex Takacs), who the band had previously worked with on 3WW's Mexican funeral video, and was choreographed by Darcy Wallace.

"Darcy took the lyrics first and choreographed it after researching each character," Newman explained. "She looked at Lee Miller's photos and the Tudor style and famed beheading of Anne Boleyn. She did her research and she came up with this beautiful, collaged choreography that we then took to Alex who worked out a story to go around the dancing." Watch the video here.