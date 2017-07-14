2 Live Crew Star Fresh Kid Ice Dead At 53

Crew mate Luther Campbell (formerly Luke Skywalker) posted about his loss. "My Condolence goes out to the family Chris Wong Won Fresh Kid Ice of the 2 Live Crew who just passed away people we lost a legend," he wrote.

Rick Ross, a Miami native, also weighed in on Wong Won's death. "Dam! Just got call we lost 2 Live crew legend Fresh Kid Ice this morning! RIP ," he wrote.

Fresh Kid's manager DJ Debo confirmed the rapper's death, but didn't provide the cause. Read more here.