Adrenaline Mob and Righteous Vendetta Announce Tour

The trek is set to kick off on August 18th in Dayton, Oh and runs through September 23rd in Providence, RI and will include support from Righteous Vendetta and Dark Sky Choir.

Righteous Vendetta frontman Ryan Hayes had this to say, "We are excited to announce these tour dates with our labelmates Adrenaline Mob! We are going to be hitting a lot of our favorite venues we haven't got around to in awhile, as well as some new markets we haven't visited before. Can't wait to hang out with old and new fans alike!"

We The People Tour Dates:

8/18 Dayton, OH - Oddbody's

8/19 Louisville, KY - Trixies

8/20 Clarksville, TN - The Warehouse

8/22 Des Moines, IA - Vaudeville Mews

8/23 Omaha, NE - Bourbon Saloon

8/25 Bloomington, IL - The Castle Theater

8/26 Janesville, WI - The Black Bar

8/27 Ringle, WI - Q and Z Expo Center

8/29 Ft. Wayne, IN - The Rusty Spur

8/30 Westland, MI - Token Lounge

8/31 Akron, OH - Empire Concert Club

9/2 Ottawa, ON - The Brass Monkey

9/3 Toronto, ON - Rockpile West

9/6 Stanhope, NJ - Stanhope House

9/7 Patchogue, NY - 89 North

9/8 TBA

9/9 Fayetteville, NC - The Drunk Horse Pub

9/10 Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theater

9/12 New Orleans, LA - Southport Music Hall

9/13 Houston, TX - Walters

9/15 Oklahoma City, OK - Thunder Alley

9/16 Tulsa, OK - The Shrine

9/17 TBA

9/19 Erie, PA - Sherlocks

9/20 Waterford, NY - Chrome

9/21 Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge

9/22 Rochester, NY - California Brew Haus

9/23 Providence, RI - Firehouse 13