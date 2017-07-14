Cheap Trick Finish Recording A Christmas Album

"We've actually just finished recording a Christmas record about two months ago, which will actually make it three records in two years!," the bassist tells Orange Amps. "The Christmas record will be released around Halloween, and it came out great! We did one standard, and then all sorts of different songs on there, it's really cool.

"We've got a few originals," he adds, "and we covered songs from artists that we really like which have done Christmas songs we think are really cool, you know, Roy Wood and that sort of thing.

"The only confusing thing about recording this record, is that every song had the word Christmas in it, so we could never keep it straight during recording, trying to figure out which song was which; 'Ok guys so let's do the Christm….. the sleigh song next.'" Read more here.