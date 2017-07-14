Def Leppard Preview Their Hysteria At 30 Documentary

Due August 4, a remastered edition of the record will be issued in various packages, including a 7-disc Super Deluxe Edition, 3CD Deluxe Version, 1CD Vanilla Version, 2-LP Black Vinyl Version and a limited edition 2-LP Colored Vinyl Version.

The reissues include B-sides and live tracks, plus the audio for "In The Round In Your Face (Live)" on CD for the first time. "It's hard to believe that it's been thirty years since the release of Hysteria," says frontman Joe Elliott. "In some respects it really does seem like only yesterday.

"So, to mark this milestone, we wanted to do something very special for our fans and give them the definitive version of the album, one that incorporates all of the memories and milestones that we caught on tape and some of the madness that we got up to on the road. We hope it means as much to you as it does to us." Read more and watch the trailer here.