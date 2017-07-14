|
Harry Styles May Quit Acting Following 'Dunkirk' Role
.
(Radio.com) Former One Direction star Harry Styles' acting debut is about to hit the big screen but fans looking forward to the singer's next movie may be in for a disappointment. At Thursday's (July 13) London premiere of the Christopher Nolan-directed film Dunkirk, Styles admitted he may put aside his acting hat. "I'd do this one again but it may be one and done," he's reported as saying. The singer's role in the film has been praised by Nolan, famed director of The Dark Knight, Interstellar, and Inception, who was also the reason why Styles signed on for the part. "When I heard Chris [Nolan] was doing it, I was already excited to watch it, to be honest. I just wanted to be involved." Read more here.
At Thursday's (July 13) London premiere of the Christopher Nolan-directed film Dunkirk, Styles admitted he may put aside his acting hat. "I'd do this one again but it may be one and done," he's reported as saying.
The singer's role in the film has been praised by Nolan, famed director of The Dark Knight, Interstellar, and Inception, who was also the reason why Styles signed on for the part. "When I heard Chris [Nolan] was doing it, I was already excited to watch it, to be honest. I just wanted to be involved." Read more here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Ritchie Blackmore's New Rainbow Disrespected Fans Says Former Singer
• Metallica Top Mid-Year Rock Album Sales With 'Hardwired'
• Nine Inch Nails Announce 'Add Violence' EP And Stream New Video
• Def Leppard Preview Their Hysteria At 30 Documentary
• Dishwalla Singled Out Week: Miles Away
• Radiohead Hide Vintage Game In 'OK Computer' Reissue
• Queens of the Stone Age Release Teaser Video For 'Villains' Album
• Cheap Trick Finish Recording A Christmas Album
• Arcade Fire Release 'Electric Blue' Music Video
• Paul McCartney Reveals His Approach To Live Shows
• Adrenaline Mob and Righteous Vendetta Announce Tour
• In This Moment Discusses Collaboration With Rob Halford
• The Room Release New Live At The Robin 2 DVD
• Kid Rock Makes Move Towards Possible U.S. Senate Run
• Eagles Playing Without Glenn Frey Surprises Fleetwood Mac Star
• Sheryl Crow Collaborating With Keith Richards, Stevie Nicks, Don Henley
• Selena Gomez Releases Video For New Single 'Fetish'
• Kesha Share Her Excitement About The New Single 'Woman'
• Travis Scott Releases 'Butterfly Effect' Video
• Harry Styles May Quit Acting Following 'Dunkirk' Role
• Dillon Francis Releases Video For 'Say Less' Featuring G-Eazy
• Logic Helped Track Raises Awareness For Suicide Prevention
• Chance the Rapper, Jack White, Snoop Dogg Receive Emmy Nominations
• Jada Pinkett Smith Still Emotional Over Tupac Biopic
• Adam Lambert To Tribute George Michael At Gala
• Loretta Lynn Postponed Album Release Due To Stroke
• Keith Urban TV Special Preview Released
• Dr. Dre Apologizes For Assaulting Dee Barnes
• Michael Jackson's Halloween Animated TV Special Coming
• Jennifer Lopez Releases 'Ni Tu Ni Yo' Music Video
• Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2015 - Metallica, Brand New And More
• Sailing to Nowhere - To The Unknown
• Mark Slaughter - Halfway There
• American High - Bones in the Attic, Flowers in the Basement
• Root 66: Cary Morin - Cradle to the Grave
• On The Record: Melvin Van Peebles and Earth, Wind & Fire - Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song Soundtrack
• Root 66: MandolinMan - Unfolding the Roots
• Root 66: Anthony Rosano and the Conqueroos
• Road Trip Missouri: Get Your Sips on Route 66
• Rock Reads: 45 RPM (Recollections Per Minute) The Morrell Archives Volume 3
• Root 66: Evan Michaels - Ain't No Stopping This
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.