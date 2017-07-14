In This Moment Discusses Collaboration With Rob Halford

Guitarist Chris Howorth spoke with Metal Wani about the new album and revealed how the collaboration came about, "Maria was doing the lyrics - and it's almost like a duet, but she's singing to herself with the mother and the priest and we're like, 'Rob Halford IS the priest! He would be the coolest dude ever to have on this song.'

"A couple of years ago, he actually expressed interest in our band and came to see us. It blew our minds completely. We became friends with him from that point. He's been super influential to us and when we were doing the song, Maria was, like, 'I'm going to see if Rob's interested' and he jumped right on it. It's so cool to have him on this song with us." Check out the full interview here.