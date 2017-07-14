Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

In This Moment Discusses Collaboration With Rob Halford
07-14-2017
.
In This Moment

In This Moment are gearing up to release their new album "Ritual" next week which will feature a guest appearance from Judas Priest legend Rob Halford on the track "Black Wedding".

Guitarist Chris Howorth spoke with Metal Wani about the new album and revealed how the collaboration came about, "Maria was doing the lyrics - and it's almost like a duet, but she's singing to herself with the mother and the priest and we're like, 'Rob Halford IS the priest! He would be the coolest dude ever to have on this song.'

"A couple of years ago, he actually expressed interest in our band and came to see us. It blew our minds completely. We became friends with him from that point. He's been super influential to us and when we were doing the song, Maria was, like, 'I'm going to see if Rob's interested' and he jumped right on it. It's so cool to have him on this song with us." Check out the full interview here.

advertisement

In This Moment Music, DVDs, Books and more

In This Moment T-shirts and Posters

More In This Moment News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


In This Moment Discusses Collaboration With Rob Halford

In This Moment Release Live Video From Carolina Rebellion

In This Moment Announce North American Summer Tour

In This Moment Announce Spring Headline Tour

In This Moment Recruit Kent Diimmel

In This Moment Guitarist's Arthritis Led To Opiate Addiction

In This Moment's Chris Howorth Diagnosed With Acute Arthritis

In This Moment Cancel Tour Due To Neck Injury

Metal Supergroup Invidia Streaming New Song 'Making My Amends'

In This Moment Release 'The Fighter' Video


More Stories for In This Moment

In This Moment Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Sebastian Bach Undergoes Surgery For Undisclosed Reason- Ritchie Blackmore's New Rainbow Disrespected Fans Says Former Singer- Metallica Top Mid-Year Rock Album Sales- more

Kid Rock Moves Towards Possible U.S. Senate Run- Eagles Playing Without Glenn Frey Surprises Fleetwood Mac Star- Foo Fighters Parking Lot Meeting Leads To Collaboration- more

AC/DC Star Admits He Shot Himself In The Foot- Ace Frehley Streams Unreleased Song and Announces Expanded Reissue- Stevie Nicks And Tom Petty Duet Classic Hit- more

Page Too:
2 Live Crew Star Fresh Kid Ice Dead At 53- Sheryl Crow Collaborating With Keith Richards, Stevie Nicks, Don Henley- Selena Gomez Releases Video For New Single 'Fetish'- more

Adam Lambert To Tribute George Michael At Gala- Loretta Lynn Postponed Album Release Due To Stroke- Keith Urban TV Special Preview- Michael Jackson Halloween TV- more

Ariana Grande Concert Terror Attack Threat Leads To Arrest- Demi Lovato Streams New Song 'Sorry Not Sorry'- Meek Mill Releases Preview Trailer For New Short Film- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Sebastian Bach Undergoes Surgery For Undisclosed Reason

Ritchie Blackmore's New Rainbow Disrespected Fans Says Former Singer

Metallica Top Mid-Year Rock Album Sales With 'Hardwired'

Nine Inch Nails Announce 'Add Violence' EP And Stream New Video

Def Leppard Preview Their Hysteria At 30 Documentary

Dishwalla Singled Out Week: Miles Away

Radiohead Hide Vintage Game In 'OK Computer' Reissue

Queens of the Stone Age Release Teaser Video For 'Villains' Album

Cheap Trick Finish Recording A Christmas Album

Arcade Fire Release 'Electric Blue' Music Video

Paul McCartney Reveals His Approach To Live Shows

Adrenaline Mob and Righteous Vendetta Announce Tour

In This Moment Discusses Collaboration With Rob Halford

The Room Release New Live At The Robin 2 DVD

Kid Rock Makes Move Towards Possible U.S. Senate Run

Eagles Playing Without Glenn Frey Surprises Fleetwood Mac Star

• more

Page Too News Stories
2 Live Crew Star Fresh Kid Ice Dead At 53

Sheryl Crow Collaborating With Keith Richards, Stevie Nicks, Don Henley

Selena Gomez Releases Video For New Single 'Fetish'

Kesha Share Her Excitement About The New Single 'Woman'

Travis Scott Releases 'Butterfly Effect' Video

Harry Styles May Quit Acting Following 'Dunkirk' Role

Dillon Francis Releases Video For 'Say Less' Featuring G-Eazy

Logic Helped Track Raises Awareness For Suicide Prevention

Chance the Rapper, Jack White, Snoop Dogg Receive Emmy Nominations

Jada Pinkett Smith Still Emotional Over Tupac Biopic

Adam Lambert To Tribute George Michael At Gala

Loretta Lynn Postponed Album Release Due To Stroke

Keith Urban TV Special Preview Released

Dr. Dre Apologizes For Assaulting Dee Barnes

Michael Jackson's Halloween Animated TV Special Coming

Jennifer Lopez Releases 'Ni Tu Ni Yo' Music Video

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Junkyard - High Water

Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2015 - Metallica, Brand New And More

Sailing to Nowhere - To The Unknown

Mark Slaughter - Halfway There

Die Choking - III

American High - Bones in the Attic, Flowers in the Basement

Root 66: Cary Morin - Cradle to the Grave

On The Record: Melvin Van Peebles and Earth, Wind & Fire - Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song Soundtrack

Root 66: MandolinMan - Unfolding the Roots

Messa - Belfry

Root 66: Anthony Rosano and the Conqueroos

Road Trip Missouri: Get Your Sips on Route 66

Rock Reads: 45 RPM (Recollections Per Minute) The Morrell Archives Volume 3

The Fatal Pursuit - Sinful

Root 66: Evan Michaels - Ain't No Stopping This

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.