Kesha Share Her Excitement About The New Single 'Woman'

"That day was one of the best writing sessions of my life," she wrote. "It was pure raw joy. I have never had such a wonderful and hilarious work day as I did that day. It was one of those days I'll remember forever, because it brought me back to why I wanted to ever start making music."

"It was such a beautiful experience to write such a strong female empowerment song with two men, Drew Pearson and Stephen Wrabel, because it reinforces how supportive men can be of women AND feminism," she added. Read more and watch the video here.