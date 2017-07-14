Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Logic Helped Track Raises Awareness For Suicide Prevention
07-14-2017
.
Logic

(Radio.com) Logic released the track "1-800-273-8255" with Alessia Cara and Khalid on April 28, which is the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline phone number.

Now, the rapper is declaring the track to be the "most important" one he has ever written. He shared a press release from the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline today (July 13), which speaks to the specific impacts the song had on the organization. In the song, Logic plays the roles of a suicidal individual, along with the response operator trying to help him.

According to the press release, the organization received its highest daily call volume in its history, receiving "over 4,573 calls that day" for an increase of 27% the average volume. Their Facebook page received 3x its usual amount of views and their website saw an increase of 100,000 visitors for the months of April and May. Read more and listen to the song here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

More Logic News

