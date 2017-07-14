Metallica Top Mid-Year Rock Album Sales With 'Hardwired'

The veteran metal band's tenth album sold 540,000 equivalent album units, of which 487,000 were in traditional album sales. "Hardwired…" topped the list ahead of releases by Twenty One Pilots ("Blurryface"), the soundtrack to Guardians Of The Galaxy 2, and Imagine Dragons ("Evolve"), among others.

Nielsen Music notes that total rock album consumption - based on equivalent album units - fell 7.8 percent in the first half of 2017, to 61.49 million units earned (down from 66.69 million in the first six months of 2016). Read more here.