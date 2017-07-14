Paul McCartney Reveals His Approach To Live Shows

"(W)hen I do the show, I feel like I'm kind of talking to someone like me in the audience," he told Rolling Stone. "So I'm relating to the people. And when I'm playing, I'm imagining it's me listening to this band, this guy."

In fact, the tour's name, McCartney says, takes from the intimate experience he hopes fans experience at his concerts. "Even though you're at the back of the hall, we try and bring the intimacy to you," he said, also explaining that the video screens helps bring the crowd in. "So…it's me, one-on-one, with every member of the audience." Read more here.