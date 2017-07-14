Queens of the Stone Age Release Teaser Video For 'Villains' Album

'There are some slower moments but I like to dance, man, and whether it's Eagles [Of Death Metal] or Queens or [Them Crooked] Vultures there's no reason not to conjoin rock'n'roll and dance and hallelujah and darkness and all that in one thing," Homme told NME. "In a world of desperately going for 'likes' I think Villains is more like, 'We'll take the dislikes, we'll take all the outcasts.' This album is here to do bad guy stuff."

He added: 'Queens has always been like an ice-cream parlor or a video arcade, it's safe from the bullsh*t of the day. I'm not interested in being topical in that way, yet at the same time it's completely about now." Watch the teaser for Villains here.