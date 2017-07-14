Radiohead Hide Vintage Game In 'OK Computer' Reissue

The deluxe box set edition of the OKNOTOK reissue contains a "C90 cassette mixtape compiled by the band, taken from OK Computer session archives and demo tapes."

When certain fans played the first track, they noticed the "beepy" startup sound for the ZX Spectrum, 1980's era, 8-bit British computer. The crazy part is, the code isn't written in the liner notes or on an external drive, but actually embedded within the audio itself.

To make the Easter egg even more fun, fans realized guitarist and keyboardist Jonny Greenwood owned a Spectrum ZX and learned to code Sinclair BASIC.

After a lot of work, one fan on Reddit got it to work on a Spectrum emulator and then uploaded the results online. Captioning the video, the fan further revealed that, "inside the code there's a hidden, black text on a black background: 'congratulations….you've found the secret message syd lives hmmmm. We should get out more.'" Watch the program here.