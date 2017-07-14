|
Ritchie Blackmore's New Rainbow Disrespected Fans Says Former Singer
.
Former Rainbow singer Joe Lynn Turner has criticized Ritchie Blackmore's new version of the iconic group and says that he was actually in talks with the guitarist about putting together a more "authentic" version of the band. Turner made the comments in a new interview with the Australian outlet Illawarra Mercury. "I had worked with Ritchie's manager for over a year trying to put something together that was authentic. When I say 'authentic,' I mean authentic lineup, regardless of who was still around, who wasn't," he revealed. "We were going to have people that actually were in Rainbow... And they just pulled out at the last minute really and put this thing together." The singer said that he was shocked by Blackmore's decision to put together the current lineup. "Why would anyone of his iconic nature want to come out and not be as good as he can be? Because, obviously, the reviews haven't been that good. And that's not for me to say - that's what people are saying. It's obvious that it's just not living up to snuff. "It's a shame that they didn't see the vision that they should have put an authentic Rainbow together, because all the fans feel disrespected in a way. They were hoping that they would get a chance to see at least some cast of Rainbow members, all in one place, all at one time. And that just didn't happen."
Turner made the comments in a new interview with the Australian outlet Illawarra Mercury. "I had worked with Ritchie's manager for over a year trying to put something together that was authentic. When I say 'authentic,' I mean authentic lineup, regardless of who was still around, who wasn't," he revealed. "We were going to have people that actually were in Rainbow... And they just pulled out at the last minute really and put this thing together."
The singer said that he was shocked by Blackmore's decision to put together the current lineup. "Why would anyone of his iconic nature want to come out and not be as good as he can be? Because, obviously, the reviews haven't been that good. And that's not for me to say - that's what people are saying. It's obvious that it's just not living up to snuff.
"It's a shame that they didn't see the vision that they should have put an authentic Rainbow together, because all the fans feel disrespected in a way. They were hoping that they would get a chance to see at least some cast of Rainbow members, all in one place, all at one time. And that just didn't happen."
• Ritchie Blackmore's New Rainbow Disrespected Fans Says Former Singer
• Metallica Top Mid-Year Rock Album Sales With 'Hardwired'
• Nine Inch Nails Announce 'Add Violence' EP And Stream New Video
• Def Leppard Preview Their Hysteria At 30 Documentary
• Dishwalla Singled Out Week: Miles Away
• Radiohead Hide Vintage Game In 'OK Computer' Reissue
• Queens of the Stone Age Release Teaser Video For 'Villains' Album
• Cheap Trick Finish Recording A Christmas Album
• Arcade Fire Release 'Electric Blue' Music Video
• Paul McCartney Reveals His Approach To Live Shows
• Adrenaline Mob and Righteous Vendetta Announce Tour
• In This Moment Discusses Collaboration With Rob Halford
• The Room Release New Live At The Robin 2 DVD
• Kid Rock Makes Move Towards Possible U.S. Senate Run
• Eagles Playing Without Glenn Frey Surprises Fleetwood Mac Star
• Sheryl Crow Collaborating With Keith Richards, Stevie Nicks, Don Henley
• Selena Gomez Releases Video For New Single 'Fetish'
• Kesha Share Her Excitement About The New Single 'Woman'
• Travis Scott Releases 'Butterfly Effect' Video
• Harry Styles May Quit Acting Following 'Dunkirk' Role
• Dillon Francis Releases Video For 'Say Less' Featuring G-Eazy
• Logic Helped Track Raises Awareness For Suicide Prevention
• Chance the Rapper, Jack White, Snoop Dogg Receive Emmy Nominations
• Jada Pinkett Smith Still Emotional Over Tupac Biopic
• Adam Lambert To Tribute George Michael At Gala
• Loretta Lynn Postponed Album Release Due To Stroke
• Keith Urban TV Special Preview Released
• Dr. Dre Apologizes For Assaulting Dee Barnes
• Michael Jackson's Halloween Animated TV Special Coming
• Jennifer Lopez Releases 'Ni Tu Ni Yo' Music Video
• Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2015 - Metallica, Brand New And More
• Sailing to Nowhere - To The Unknown
• Mark Slaughter - Halfway There
• American High - Bones in the Attic, Flowers in the Basement
• Root 66: Cary Morin - Cradle to the Grave
• On The Record: Melvin Van Peebles and Earth, Wind & Fire - Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song Soundtrack
• Root 66: MandolinMan - Unfolding the Roots
• Root 66: Anthony Rosano and the Conqueroos
• Road Trip Missouri: Get Your Sips on Route 66
• Rock Reads: 45 RPM (Recollections Per Minute) The Morrell Archives Volume 3
• Root 66: Evan Michaels - Ain't No Stopping This
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.