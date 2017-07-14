Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Sebastian Bach Undergoes Surgery For Undisclosed Reason
07-14-2017
Sebastian Bach

(hennemusic) Former Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach announced earlier this week that he would be undergoing surgery on Thursday (July 13th) for what the rocker refers to as a "singing-related" issue.

"This is the first surgery that I have had since I got my nose broke at the Motley Crue show," Bach wrote on Facebook on Wednesday, referring to a 1997 incident. "Don't worry, the anesthetist has been warned! I'm kind of nervous but that's how it goes I guess.

"This surgery has nothing to do with my voice, or my throat, at all, but it IS singing related. After years of doing what I do, rock 'n' roll has taken a toll on a part of my body, and tomorrow I am going to get it fixed. Wish me luck! I'll see you on tour."

Bach performed a handful of US dates last month prior to the procedure. The singer recently confirmed plans to appear at the upcoming Rock And Roll Fantasy Camp featuring Judas Priest this fall. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

