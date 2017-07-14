Sheryl Crow Collaborating With Keith Richards, Stevie Nicks, Don Henley

"It's not really duets, it's just highly collaborative," says Crow, speaking recently with Billboard. "I've just called on a bunch of people I've known forever who I'm friends with, and who I've sung with one way or another throughout the years…. I've been working on it for a couple of years, and eventually I will finish it and it will be out."

Crow went on to say she's especially relished the chance to work face-to-face with her various collaborators. "It's just unusual that you get that kind of opportunity where it's not just, 'Here, let's just email the track' and not get a chance to work on it together," she says. "I got to go to New York and hang out in the studio for two days with Keith Richards. Who lives like that? I am the luckiest person I can think of in the whole wide world. I am never not humbled by it." Read more here.