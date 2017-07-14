Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Travis Scott Releases 'Butterfly Effect' Video
07-14-2017
.
Travis Scott

(Radio.com) Travis Scott has released a new music video for his latest single, "Butterfly Effect." Although the xx rapper makes frequent appearances in the visual effects-heavy clip, the real star of the video is a fire-breathing Lamborghini Huracan wrapped in gold metallic vinyl.

Although the Houston rapper makes frequent appearances in the visual effects-heavy clip, the real stars of the video is a fire-breathing Lamborghini Huracan wrapped in gold metallic vinyl, a Suzuki dirtbike rider doing wheelies and a whole bunch of models stunting poolside.

This marks the second time he has collaborated with the directing duo, BRTHR. 'I like how they make my ideas come to life," Travis says. Scott recently joined Kendrick Lamar for their 20-city nationwide run on the DAMN. Tour. Watch the video here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

