Adrenaline Mob Member Killed In Traffic Accident On Tour
07-15-2017
Adrenaline Mob bass player Dave Z (Zablidowsky) was killed on Friday after the RV that band was traveling in was struck by a tractor-trailer on a Florida highway.

The accident occurred on the side of the I-75 while the band's RV was pulled over fixing a flat tire, according to local media. Six people were reportedly also injured with three in critical condition at the UF Health Shands Hospital and North Florida Regional Medical Center.

The current condition of the other band members had not been revealed at press time. Zablidowsky's brother Zablidowsky's brother Paul confirmed the sad news about Dave's death via Facebook "As you can all imagine, my family and I are devastated by the horrific news of David's passing. A piece of our hearts has been taken from us today and we are figuring out how to deal with this as a family. Please give us time and space to mourn and we will keep you posted when we can. Thank you all for your kind thoughts and prayers."

Former Adrenaline Mob member John Moyer (Disturbed/Art of Anarchy) also took to social media to pay tribute. Posting a photo with Dave and the caption ""This talented, humble, sweet soul left us today way too soon. If you saw him perform you were lucky. If you knew him you were blessed. RIP David Z. You were a beast on stage and it was my pleasure to have shared it with you on your last days. Going to miss you brother."

One of Dave's other bands, Trans-Siberian Orchestra released the following statement regarding, "We are terribly saddened with the passing of our talented friend, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Adrenaline Mob and ZO2 bass player, Dave Z (David Zablidowsky). Dave was so very special to our family and our thoughts and prayers go out to Dave's family, and all those affected by Friday's tragic accident."

