Ariana Grande Receives Honorary Manchester Citizenship

Instead, Grande mounted an ambitious tribute concert and stood strong for millions of fans around the world. 'She, as an artist, a performer, was determined that she would not perform again until she had returned to Manchester to perform," he said.

'In doing so, she brought comfort to thousands, she raised millions for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund and became the first patron of that fund. And that's why I propose that Ariana Grande is made the first honorary citizen of the city of Manchester."

Grande got wind of Leese's remarks and shared a screenshot on Instagram. The singer expressed her gratitude for the gesture of goodwill and reaffirmed her support of Manchester. "I don't know what to say. Words don't suffice," she wrote. "I'm moved and honored. My heart is very much still there. I love you. Thank you." See the Instagram post here.