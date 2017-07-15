Backstreet Boys Plan 25th Anniversary World Tour

AJ, Howie, Nick, Kevin, and Brian first formed BSB in Orlando, Florida in 1993, and the group achieved superstardom with 1999's Millennium and the 2000 follow-up Black &Blue.

"We're in the studio making our tenth studio album," Kevin Richardson revealed to Mix 104.1. "We're trying to have a single ready by the end of the year this year, and then next year we're actually gonna do a world tour. It's gonna be our 25th anniversary next year." Read more here.