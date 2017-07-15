Beyonce's Family, Celebs React To First Picture Of Her Twins

Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, Lorde, Pharrell and Jessica Alba all "liked" Queen Bey's post, while Ashley Graham commented with four praise hands emojis.

Zendaya called the photo "breathtaking" and retweeted the image. Nicki Minaj also reposted the shot with the caption "#SirAndRumi "In addition to celebrity reactions, the Lemonade singer's parents also chimed in. Her mother Tina Knowles wrote, "So Happy my baby shared a photo of her babies with the world proud grandma hello Sir Carter and Rumi Carter 7/13/2017 Boy and girl what a blessing." Check out the posts here.