Billie Joe And Tim Armstrong Release First Song From Supergroup

The group has committed all proceeds from the sale of the track to 924 Gilman, a punk venue where both Rancid and Green Day played their earliest shows. 924 Gilman is a DIY, non-profit, all-ages venue for music, art, and community events in Berkeley, California.

According to Hellcat Records, physical copies will be released in addition to streaming. Listen to an online stream of the group's debut track "If There Was Ever A Time" here.