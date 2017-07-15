|
'Dunkirk' Director Compares Harry Styles To Heath Ledger
.
(Radio.com) Director Christopher Nolan is glowing about Harry Styles' performance in his new movie Dunkirk. Nolan compared Styles' performance to that of the late Heath Ledger as 'The Joker" in The Dark Knight. The director cast both actors. "As a director, I have to trust my instincts, my ability to figure out who's the right guy for the part. I'm not too worried about baggage," Nolan told Entertainment Tonight. "'I was new to Harry. I mean, I've heard his name from my kids, but I wasn't really familiar with him' What I was seeing (in his audition) was a very charismatic guy who clearly had a truthfulness and a subtlety in his ability to perform as a film actor."
"As a director, I have to trust my instincts, my ability to figure out who's the right guy for the part. I'm not too worried about baggage," Nolan told Entertainment Tonight.
"'I was new to Harry. I mean, I've heard his name from my kids, but I wasn't really familiar with him' What I was seeing (in his audition) was a very charismatic guy who clearly had a truthfulness and a subtlety in his ability to perform as a film actor."
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Guns N' Roses And Angus Young Jam AC/DC Classics
• The White Stripes Celebrate 20th Anniversary Of Live Debut
• Alice Cooper Streams Title Song From New Album 'Paranormal'
• Judge Grants Nullification of Universal's Prince Estate Contract
• Kid Rock Addresses Doubts About His Run For Senate
• Billy Corgan Selling Smashing Pumpkins Gear Online
• Blink-182 Star Says He Placed A Hex On Ill-Fated Music Festival
• Metallica Release Live 'Battery' Video
• Sleeping With Sirens Stream First Song From New Album
• Billie Joe And Tim Armstrong Release First Song From Supergroup
• Gerard Way's 'Umbrella Academy' Coming to Netflix
• Sebastian Bach Undergoes Surgery For Undisclosed Reason
• Ritchie Blackmore's New Rainbow Disrespected Fans Says Former Singer
• Metallica Top Mid-Year Rock Album Sales With 'Hardwired'
• Nine Inch Nails Announce 'Add Violence' EP And Stream New Video
• Ariana Grande Receives Honorary Manchester Citizenship
• New Selena Gomez Song Leaked Online
• Beyonce's Family, Celebs React To First Picture Of Her Twins
• Demi Lovato Supports Conor McGregor in Mayweather Matchup
• Miley Cyrus Opens Up About Being Provocative
• Backstreet Boys Plan 25th Anniversary World Tour
• Garth Brooks Named The Highest Paid Country Music Star
• French Montana And The Weeknd Release 'A Lie' Video
• Niall Horan Shares Bad News About 'Slow Hands' Video
• 'Dunkirk' Director Compares Harry Styles To Heath Ledger
• Meek Mill Releases Music Video For New Single 'Issues'
• Lindsay Ell Sets Release For Debut Album 'The Project'
• Iggy Azalea Says Def Jam Pulls Back On 'Digital Distortion'
• Vic Mensa Releases 'Wings' with Pharrell Williams and Saul Williams
• Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth Overtake Psy For Most Watched Video
• Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2015 - Metallica, Brand New And More
• Sailing to Nowhere - To The Unknown
• Mark Slaughter - Halfway There
• American High - Bones in the Attic, Flowers in the Basement
• Root 66: Cary Morin - Cradle to the Grave
• On The Record: Melvin Van Peebles and Earth, Wind & Fire - Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song Soundtrack
• Root 66: MandolinMan - Unfolding the Roots
• Root 66: Anthony Rosano and the Conqueroos
• Road Trip Missouri: Get Your Sips on Route 66
• Rock Reads: 45 RPM (Recollections Per Minute) The Morrell Archives Volume 3
• Root 66: Evan Michaels - Ain't No Stopping This
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.