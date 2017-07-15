'Dunkirk' Director Compares Harry Styles To Heath Ledger

"As a director, I have to trust my instincts, my ability to figure out who's the right guy for the part. I'm not too worried about baggage," Nolan told Entertainment Tonight.

"'I was new to Harry. I mean, I've heard his name from my kids, but I wasn't really familiar with him' What I was seeing (in his audition) was a very charismatic guy who clearly had a truthfulness and a subtlety in his ability to perform as a film actor."

"When I cast Heath Ledger as the Joker [in The Dark Knight], it raised a lot of eyebrows and caused a lot of comment," he continued. "I have to trust my instincts, and Harry was perfect for this part." Read more here.