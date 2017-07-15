Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

'Dunkirk' Director Compares Harry Styles To Heath Ledger
07-15-2017
.
Harry Styles

(Radio.com) Director Christopher Nolan is glowing about Harry Styles' performance in his new movie Dunkirk. Nolan compared Styles' performance to that of the late Heath Ledger as 'The Joker" in The Dark Knight. The director cast both actors.

"As a director, I have to trust my instincts, my ability to figure out who's the right guy for the part. I'm not too worried about baggage," Nolan told Entertainment Tonight.

"'I was new to Harry. I mean, I've heard his name from my kids, but I wasn't really familiar with him' What I was seeing (in his audition) was a very charismatic guy who clearly had a truthfulness and a subtlety in his ability to perform as a film actor."
"When I cast Heath Ledger as the Joker [in The Dark Knight], it raised a lot of eyebrows and caused a lot of comment," he continued. "I have to trust my instincts, and Harry was perfect for this part." Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

