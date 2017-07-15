Echosmith Announce New Album 'Inside A Dream' and Tour

This 11-track record will follow their 2013 debut Talking Dreams, which featured their triple-platinum breakout hit "Cool Kids." Inside A Dream will evoke a new sound for the family trio, since their fourth member, and older brother Jamie, left the band to spend more time with his wife and son.

Frontwoman Sydney Sierota and her brother and bass player Noah, said they had to find themselves and their sound before creating this second studio album. "At that point, we never had another musician on stage with us," Sydney said. "That literally forced us on a journey of having to discover this sound. We still had electric guitars, but they weren't the center of the music anymore." See the tour dates here.