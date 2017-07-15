Gerard Way's 'Umbrella Academy' Coming to Netflix

"I am thrilled that The Umbrella Academy has found a home at Netflix. I couldn't think of a better place for the vision Gabriel Ba and myself had when creating the comic, and cannot wait for people to experience that world as a live action show," said Gerard Way.

According to an official synopsis the series follows the estranged members of a dysfunctional family of superheroes: The Monocle, Spaceboy, The Kraken, The Rumor, The Seance, Number Five, The Horror, and The White Violin -- as they work together to solve their father's mysterious death. Read more here.