Guns N' Roses And Angus Young Jam AC/DC Classics

The pairing delivered "Whole Lotta Rosie" from 1977's "Let There Be Rock" and "Riff Raff" from 1978's "Powerage" with Young, who appeared in regular street clothes instead of his trademark schoolboy outfit.

"What a night... Thank you Netherlands!," tweeted the group after the show. The Nijmegen date marked one the final stops on the European leg of the band's Not In This Lifetime tour, which wraps up in Tel Aviv, Israel on July 15.

Guns N' Roses will next play a special concert at New York's Apollo Theater on July 20, just ahead of their summer return to North America in St. Louis, MO on July 27 as part of their Not In This Lifetime global trek. Watch videos of the jam here.