Haim Cover 'Bad Liar' During Radio Appearance

Since the girls didn't have a proper drum kit with them in the studio, they assembled their own DIY percussion. Before their performance, Danielle told listeners that she'd be using a coffee mug, two glasses, a box and two coffee canisters to help her make the beats on the song.

Always resourceful, Haim put their own unique spin on Gomez's hit with the help of Alana's sultry whispered vocals and Danielle's distinct, percussive gear. Listen to Haim's cover of Gomez's "Bad Liar" here.