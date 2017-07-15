Iggy Azalea Says Def Jam Pulls Back On 'Digital Distortion'

Iggy got candid on Twitter earlier this week (July 9) and said further promotion for Digital Distortion has been tabled by Def Jam. 'Steve Bartels says he doesn't want to release another single for my album unfortunately So that's that," she wrote when a fan inquired about her 'next single," 'Savior."

A fan commented that 'this era [of Digital Distortion] is completely over." Iggy replied: 'PRETTY much! Sucks – savior is great. im very disappointed that's their decision." She added that she's 'very unhappy with the way things have been handled" and that she'll 'make sure" things are optimized for her yet-untitled third album.

Nevertheless, Iggy assured us that Digital Distortion will still get a release--just without the fanfare she was expecting. Read more here.