Kid Rock Addresses Doubts About His Run For Senate
07-15-2017
.
Kid Rock

Kid Rock addressed those who doubt his intention to run for Senate to represent his home state of Michigan and also revealed that he is releasing music to coincide with the political move.

Rock confirmed earlier this week that a campaign website was in fact his and promise more details to come but he did not come out and say that he really intends to run for office in next year's election.

On Thursday, he took to his website to address doubts that were raised by some by the news. He wrote, "First of all, I've got 15 days from my announcement to file paperwork with the FEC! Second, I'm not signed to Warner Brothers!!! – which simple fact checking would have revealed. I have recently worked out a unique deal with BMG, Broken Bow, CAA and Live Nation to release music ON MY TERMS. Like politicians write books during their campaigns. I'm planning on putting out music during min and IT ALL STARTS TONIGHT AT MIDNIGHT. It's not a hoax, it's a strategy and marketing 101! Not plans for an album or anything else that has been the usual norm in the music business OR politics…and…

"Senator Stabenow and I do share a love of music, although probably not the same kind. I concede she is better at playing politicians than I am so I'll keep doing what I do best, which is being a voice for tax paying, hardworking AMERICANS and letting politicians like her know that We the People are sick and tire of their bulls***!

"I am captain now. #fakenews # kidrockforsenate #kidrock #podunk #greatestshowonearth "

