|
Metallica Release Live 'Battery' Video
.
(hennemusic) Metallica performed their 1986 classic, "Battery", at SunTrust Park in Atlanta, GA on July 9, and the band are sharing professional vidoe footage from the event. The song was the opening track from the group's third record, "Master Of Puppets." Metallica's major label debut became thrash metal's first platinum album while expanding and solidifying the band's sonic palette. The project has now sold more than 6 million copies in the US alone. The Atlanta stop on the band's current North American leg of their World Wired tour in support of "Hardwired…To Self-Destruct" was the third show following a two-week break from the trek, which sees them on the road with Avenged Sevenfold and Volbeat. Metallica's tenth album recently passed the 1 million sales mark in the US, becoming the band's 12th project to reach that plateau Stateside since Nielsen Music began tracking sales in 1991. "We're itching to play them," drummer Lars Ulrich said of the new material last fall when the album was released. "Right now, every day when we get into the Tuning Room we're just playing the new songs. Then we're like, 'Wait, we gotta get out there and play 'Master of Puppets.' "Some of the songs from the new record are a little more physical. It's gonna be a lot of fun to play this. Also, some of these songs are a little shorter than the ones on Death Magnetic. I think it's gonna be a lot of fun to throw many of these songs in, but we'll change the setlist every night like we always do." Watch the video here.
The song was the opening track from the group's third record, "Master Of Puppets." Metallica's major label debut became thrash metal's first platinum album while expanding and solidifying the band's sonic palette. The project has now sold more than 6 million copies in the US alone.
The Atlanta stop on the band's current North American leg of their World Wired tour in support of "Hardwired…To Self-Destruct" was the third show following a two-week break from the trek, which sees them on the road with Avenged Sevenfold and Volbeat.
Metallica's tenth album recently passed the 1 million sales mark in the US, becoming the band's 12th project to reach that plateau Stateside since Nielsen Music began tracking sales in 1991.
"We're itching to play them," drummer Lars Ulrich said of the new material last fall when the album was released. "Right now, every day when we get into the Tuning Room we're just playing the new songs. Then we're like, 'Wait, we gotta get out there and play 'Master of Puppets.'
"Some of the songs from the new record are a little more physical. It's gonna be a lot of fun to play this. Also, some of these songs are a little shorter than the ones on Death Magnetic. I think it's gonna be a lot of fun to throw many of these songs in, but we'll change the setlist every night like we always do." Watch the video here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Guns N' Roses And Angus Young Jam AC/DC Classics
• The White Stripes Celebrate 20th Anniversary Of Live Debut
• Alice Cooper Streams Title Song From New Album 'Paranormal'
• Judge Grants Nullification of Universal's Prince Estate Contract
• Kid Rock Addresses Doubts About His Run For Senate
• Billy Corgan Selling Smashing Pumpkins Gear Online
• Blink-182 Star Says He Placed A Hex On Ill-Fated Music Festival
• Metallica Release Live 'Battery' Video
• Sleeping With Sirens Stream First Song From New Album
• Billie Joe And Tim Armstrong Release First Song From Supergroup
• Gerard Way's 'Umbrella Academy' Coming to Netflix
• Sebastian Bach Undergoes Surgery For Undisclosed Reason
• Ritchie Blackmore's New Rainbow Disrespected Fans Says Former Singer
• Metallica Top Mid-Year Rock Album Sales With 'Hardwired'
• Nine Inch Nails Announce 'Add Violence' EP And Stream New Video
• Ariana Grande Receives Honorary Manchester Citizenship
• New Selena Gomez Song Leaked Online
• Beyonce's Family, Celebs React To First Picture Of Her Twins
• Demi Lovato Supports Conor McGregor in Mayweather Matchup
• Miley Cyrus Opens Up About Being Provocative
• Backstreet Boys Plan 25th Anniversary World Tour
• Garth Brooks Named The Highest Paid Country Music Star
• French Montana And The Weeknd Release 'A Lie' Video
• Niall Horan Shares Bad News About 'Slow Hands' Video
• 'Dunkirk' Director Compares Harry Styles To Heath Ledger
• Meek Mill Releases Music Video For New Single 'Issues'
• Lindsay Ell Sets Release For Debut Album 'The Project'
• Iggy Azalea Says Def Jam Pulls Back On 'Digital Distortion'
• Vic Mensa Releases 'Wings' with Pharrell Williams and Saul Williams
• Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth Overtake Psy For Most Watched Video
• Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2015 - Metallica, Brand New And More
• Sailing to Nowhere - To The Unknown
• Mark Slaughter - Halfway There
• American High - Bones in the Attic, Flowers in the Basement
• Root 66: Cary Morin - Cradle to the Grave
• On The Record: Melvin Van Peebles and Earth, Wind & Fire - Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song Soundtrack
• Root 66: MandolinMan - Unfolding the Roots
• Root 66: Anthony Rosano and the Conqueroos
• Road Trip Missouri: Get Your Sips on Route 66
• Rock Reads: 45 RPM (Recollections Per Minute) The Morrell Archives Volume 3
• Root 66: Evan Michaels - Ain't No Stopping This
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.