Metallica Release Live 'Battery' Video

The song was the opening track from the group's third record, "Master Of Puppets." Metallica's major label debut became thrash metal's first platinum album while expanding and solidifying the band's sonic palette. The project has now sold more than 6 million copies in the US alone.

The Atlanta stop on the band's current North American leg of their World Wired tour in support of "Hardwired…To Self-Destruct" was the third show following a two-week break from the trek, which sees them on the road with Avenged Sevenfold and Volbeat.

Metallica's tenth album recently passed the 1 million sales mark in the US, becoming the band's 12th project to reach that plateau Stateside since Nielsen Music began tracking sales in 1991.

"We're itching to play them," drummer Lars Ulrich said of the new material last fall when the album was released. "Right now, every day when we get into the Tuning Room we're just playing the new songs. Then we're like, 'Wait, we gotta get out there and play 'Master of Puppets.'

"Some of the songs from the new record are a little more physical. It's gonna be a lot of fun to play this. Also, some of these songs are a little shorter than the ones on Death Magnetic. I think it's gonna be a lot of fun to throw many of these songs in, but we'll change the setlist every night like we always do." Watch the video here.