Sky Ferreira Acts for David Lynch, Opens Blondie Concert

Last Sunday night (July 9), she played a washed-up Bang Bang Bar customer with unkempt hair and a grisly rash. The scene also included Hudson Mohawk and NYC synth-pop trio Au Revoir Simone appearing later in the episode--running up Lynch's tab of famous musician cameos.

Ferreira also has a role in the hit summer action flick Baby Driver, starring alongside Jon Hamm, Kevin Spacey, Jamie Foxx and Ansel Elgort. Sky's music career also hit a high note last night: She opened for Blondie and Garbage at the Hollywood Bowl, performing a cover of 'Til Tuesday's 1985 hit "Voices Carry." Watch footage from Ferreira's latest music and acting projects here here.