The White Stripes Celebrate 20th Anniversary Of Live Debut

Jack White already released The White Stripes' The First Show: Live on Bastille Day as a limited-edition 7-inch vinyl exclusive for subscribers of Third Man's Vault service.

But it was never serviced to digital and streaming services, so this morning he opened up the vaults and unloaded the sliver of history. The release features performances of "St. James Infirmary," "Jimmy The Exploder" and "Love Potion #9." Listen to the three tracks here.