Beyonce Beats Guns N' Roses As Last Year's Top Music Money Maker

Beyonce's earnings came largely from her Formation world tour and her last album Lemonade, which sold 2.2 million copies. Guns N' Roses kicked off an ongoing world tour with a secret show at the Troubadour in Los Angeles. Skeptics wondered if the historically volatile band members would have the temperament to stand being around one another. In the end, they quieted the naysayers, launching their highest grossing tour to date, pulling in $42 million. Welcome back to the jungle.

Drake dominated the stage last year and it earned him more than just fanatic fans and critical accolades. The rap star. In addition to earning $14 million from his tour with Future, Drake led acts in on-demand audio and video streams, with a staggering 6.8 billion views, which earned him about $23.7 million in royalties. That solidly placed him at number four on the chart. Read more here.