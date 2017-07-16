Billy Ray Cyrus Performs With The Naked Cowboy

In the video, Cyrus and the Cowboy perform in Times Square, while someone in a bald eagle t-shirt holds up a cardboard sign that reads "#StillTheKing." The duo sang Presley's "Hound Dog" and Cyrus' "I Want My Mullet Back."

This promotional stunt might make more sense for fans who know the storyline of the upcoming television show. The plot revolves around Cyrus' character who is a one-hit wonder who becomes an Elvis impersonator who struggles with scandal and drunkenly crashes into a church sign. The show gets crazier as Cyrus must perform community service at the church and pretends to be the church's new minister. Watch the video here.